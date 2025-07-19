‘Pakistan Moving Towards Its Collapse’: RSS National Executive Member Indresh Kumar At Republic’s Nationalist Collective Conclave

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) National Executive Member Indresh Kumar bluntly asserted that Pakistan is steadily hurtling towards its own collapse and disintegration. Expressing his thoughts at Republic Media Network’s Nationalist Collective Conclave, Indresh Kumar detailed the events and logic behind his assertion, which is leading Pakistan towards its disintegration. His thoughts were in the backdrop of India’s Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and growing concerns about Pakistan's stability.

According to Indresh Kumar, Pakistan's internal strife and regional dynamics are key indicators of its impending downfall. He pointed out that regions like Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoJK, and Punjab are demanding independence, signalling a grave crisis for the Pakistani state. "Pakistan is standing on the brink of breaking up," Kumar stated, explaining that the country's attempts to spread hatred against India will not prevent its collapse.

The RSS leader's comments come in the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which he condemned in the strongest terms.

At the Republic's Nationalist Collective Conclave, Indresh Kumar emphasised the importance of patriotism and nationalism in today's Bharat.

'Don't Call It Pakistan, It Is Paapi-stan'

Drawing parallels between Pakistan and Bangladesh, Kumar noted, "The situation in both countries today is similar in several ways. Firstly, there is a breakdown of brotherhood, with minorities being particularly vulnerable. They are subjected to attacks and persecution. Secondly, within Pakistan, various Muslim sects and communities, such as Qadiani Muslims, Shia Muslims, Muhajir Muslims, are being killed daily. The Punjabi government of Pakistan gets these attacks done. Thirdly, there are ongoing attacks on Sindhis, Afghans, Balochs, Pakhtuns, Baltistanis, and Kashmiris. The situation has become so dire that some Muslims have started saying, ‘Don’t call it Pakistan, it is 'Paapi-stan'.'

“They (Muslims) have started saying, where Muslims kill Muslims, is it an Islamic brotherhood?” he added.

"I stated that Pakistan is rapidly moving towards disintegration and fragmentation. So, what will be the new borders? There is uncertainty about whether the new border will be between Pakistan and Hindustan. However, there is no doubt about the other borders - on one side, there will be Punjabi Pakistan, and on the other side, there will be Sindh, Balochistan, Pashtunistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Afghanistan, each standing as distinct entities," Indresh Kumar said.