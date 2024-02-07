Ishqbaaz Star Neha Laxmi Breaks Traditions, Goes Down On Her Knees To Propose To Love Of Her Life

Advertisement

Neha Laxmi, who is known for her roles in popular television shows Ishqbaaz and Qubool Hai, proposed to the love of her life by going down on her knees. The actress shared photos and video from the moment when she proposed to her now fiance Rudraysh Joshi. Along with the beautiful photos and video, the actress also shared a long post talking about breaking traditions and norms where the responsibility of proposing lies on just one gender.

We are engaged, announces Neha Laxmi

In a long post on her Instagram handle, Neha Laxmi wrote, "We are Engaged. Let the Wedding countdown begin with this beautiful ring."

She added, "In a world where societal norms often dictate the trajectory of love stories, our narrative unfolded in the open skies of unconventional romance. The backdrop was painted with hues of a breathtaking sundowner sunset, casting a warm glow on the airport runway below—a symbolic setting chosen with intention. As the one who dared to redefine norms, I felt the winds of change and decided it was time to take a leap, quite literally."

"Embracing the unconventional, I knelt down against the backdrop of the runway, breaking free from the traditional script that often places the proposal responsibility solely on one gender. In that moment, I shattered the mold, not just with a ring but with a declaration that love knows no predefined roles," Neha's note further read.

She also wrote, "As the sun gracefully dipped below the horizon, casting its final rays on our shared journey, our love took flight, soaring to new heights. This proposal wasn’t just a question, but a statement—a testament to our commitment to each other and the courage to challenge stereotypes."

"So, here’s to defying the expectations set by society and crafting a love story that is uniquely ours. A story marked by the audacity to love fearlessly and celebrate the beauty of breaking traditions," the actress concluded.

What do we know about Neha and Rudraysh?

Neha and Rudraysh are all set to tie the knot on February 22. The couple reportedly met at a Zumba class a few years ago and eventually fell in love. It was just recently after the couple's family gave them their blessings that they made their relationship Instagram official.

They had a roka ceremony in August.