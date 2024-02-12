Advertisement

Shrenu Parikh recently got married to longtime boyfriend and actor Akshay Mhatre in an intimate wedding ceremony last year in Vadodara. Two months after her wedding, the actress opened up about her life post-marriage and revealed she always wanted to find a home in her man and has finally found one.

Is Shrenu Parikh missing her dating period?

The actress held an Ask Me Anything session with her fans on Instagram on Sunday, and a user asked the Maitree fame actress how’s her life going after the wedding. To this, Shrenu responded, “Lots of people asking this question actually life is pretty much the same bas sab double ho Gaya 2 families 2 sets of friends Double of everything.”

Another fan asked if she was missing her dating period, and the actress replied, “Hahaha this is a nice one! Married life's just started but it's going good! N about dating... No I don't miss it Cz I always wanted to find a home in my man and l've finally found one!”

The Ishqbaaaz fame actress further revealed the nickname of her husband Akshay which is "Maaaooo".

About Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre

Shrenu met Akshay during the shoot of their show Ghar Ek Mandir and fell in love during the show. It was last year the couple officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram and tied the knot in Shrenu's hometown Vadodara on December 21. The couple's wedding was attended by Shrenu's Ishqbaaaz co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh and Mansi Srivastava.