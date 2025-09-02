Republic World
Updated 2 September 2025 at 23:13 IST

Viral: Aly Goni Refuses To Chant During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Despite Jasmin Bhasin's Insistence, Sparks Mixed Reactions

A video of Aly Goni has gone viral in which he is seen participating in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities alongside his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and colleague Nia Sharma but refuses to chant.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin with Nia Sharma at Ganesh Utsav
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin with Nia Sharma at Ganesh Utsav | Image: Republic
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are ongoing in full swing in Maharashtra and other parts of India. The festival is celebrated with fervor across the country but holds special significance in the state where the idol of Lord Ganesh is welcomed with high spirits, is prayed to and then dipped in waters, in what is termed as the visarjan ceremony. Celebs too are in on the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and a gathering was organised by in Mumbai which was attended by TV celebs like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Samarth Jurel, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah and more.

TV celebs at Ganesh Chaturthi celebration | Image: Instagram

However, a moment from the celebrations has gone viral which shows Jasmin slightly nudging Aly to chant in praise of Lord Ganesha with her but the former refuses and makes a poker face. In the clip that has sparked mixed reactions, Jasmin is joined by Nia as they enthusiastically chant. Jasmin turns towards Aly and appears to ask him to chant with them by putting her hand on his face. However, Aly doesn't and continues to maintain a straight face.

"Itna uncomfortable feel ho raha h toh aaya kyu Jasmin ko sochna chahiye (sic)," one commented. Another one said, "Aya hi kyu h jab bolna nhi tha toh (sic). However, some came out in Aly's support and said that he doesn't publicly "force" Jasmin to follow his faith or rituals.

Meanwhile, Aly posted some highlights from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on his Instagram handle in which he posed with his TV industry colleagues, with the caption, “Family”.

 
 
In a clip from his post, Aly could be seen grooving to music during the festivities along with others.

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 2 September 2025 at 23:06 IST

