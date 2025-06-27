Jethalal And Babita Ji To Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma? Here’s What We Know

Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta, actors who respectively play Jethalal and Babitaji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma may have quit the show. For over 17 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has not only become one of the most iconic shows on Indian Television, but despite its long run still manages to fetch highest TRP ratings. One of the primary reasons behind the show’s success is the love that the audience has for the characters of the show, especially Jethalal and his adorable banter with beloved Babita Ji. With rumors of both the actors quitting the show, it is sure to break the hearts of the fans.

Are actors Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta really leaving the show?

Well, it is difficult to know for sure as the makers of the show have not released any formal statement yet.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dethrones Anupamaa in TRP Ratings

In the coming episodes, the residents of Gokuldham Society are all set to investigate a haunted holiday home that Taarak Mehta has taken them to for a holiday. However, fans were quick to notice that the upcoming plot line of the show does not include Jethalal and Babita Ji, giving rise to rumors of their exit.