English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Jhanak Actor Dolly Sohi Quits Show After Being Diagnosed With Cervical Cancer

TV actress Dolly Sohi has revealed that she quit the popular Television show Jhanak amid her ongoing battle with cervical cancer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dolly Sohi
Dolly Sohi | Image:Instagram/dolly_sohi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Television actress Dolly Sohi is navigating a difficult phase in her life as she struggles with cervical cancer, a diagnosis she received in September 2023. Despite the adversity, Dolly dedicatedly continued work and maintained the shooting schedule for the serial Jhanak. However, after dealing with her health issue for 6-7 months, her situation escalated and prompted her to step away from the show.

Dolly confirms stepping away from showbiz

Dolly addressed her departure in a recent interview and talked about her need to prioritise health. "I was working during my chemotherapy, but now I am undergoing radiation, and that takes a lot out of me. It was not possible to continue working for a daily soap, so I decided to quit," she explained. Expressing gratitude for the production house's support, Dolly revealed the toll of radiation and said, "Due to radiation, I have been feeling weak and unable to do anything. I have to undergo more radiation cycles, which will make it difficult for me to work."

Despite the challenges, Dolly maintains a brave front and often engages with fans on social media. In a recent Instagram post, she extended birthday wishes to her mother while mentioning the unique bond they share. Dolly continues to undergo chemotherapy sessions and has earlier also shared about the draining impact of her health battle.

Dolly talked about her cancer treatment earlier as well

In an interview with Telly Talk following a chemotherapy session, Dolly shared the doctors' assurance of recovery but the necessity to transition to radiation therapy. Supported by her mother, sister, brother, and sister-in-law, Dolly remains determined in the face of difficulty.

Known for her role as Srishti Mukherjee in Jhanak, Dolly has worked in several various serials, including Piya Abhimaani, Jhansi Ki Rani, The Adventures of Hatim and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The news of her quitting the show came a day after model Poonam Pandey faked her death to raise concerns about cervical cancer.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World22 minutes ago

  2. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News32 minutes ago

  3. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News42 minutes ago

  4. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement