Television actress Dolly Sohi is navigating a difficult phase in her life as she struggles with cervical cancer, a diagnosis she received in September 2023. Despite the adversity, Dolly dedicatedly continued work and maintained the shooting schedule for the serial Jhanak. However, after dealing with her health issue for 6-7 months, her situation escalated and prompted her to step away from the show.

Dolly confirms stepping away from showbiz

Dolly addressed her departure in a recent interview and talked about her need to prioritise health. "I was working during my chemotherapy, but now I am undergoing radiation, and that takes a lot out of me. It was not possible to continue working for a daily soap, so I decided to quit," she explained. Expressing gratitude for the production house's support, Dolly revealed the toll of radiation and said, "Due to radiation, I have been feeling weak and unable to do anything. I have to undergo more radiation cycles, which will make it difficult for me to work."

Despite the challenges, Dolly maintains a brave front and often engages with fans on social media. In a recent Instagram post, she extended birthday wishes to her mother while mentioning the unique bond they share. Dolly continues to undergo chemotherapy sessions and has earlier also shared about the draining impact of her health battle.

Dolly talked about her cancer treatment earlier as well

In an interview with Telly Talk following a chemotherapy session, Dolly shared the doctors' assurance of recovery but the necessity to transition to radiation therapy. Supported by her mother, sister, brother, and sister-in-law, Dolly remains determined in the face of difficulty.

Known for her role as Srishti Mukherjee in Jhanak, Dolly has worked in several various serials, including Piya Abhimaani, Jhansi Ki Rani, The Adventures of Hatim and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The news of her quitting the show came a day after model Poonam Pandey faked her death to raise concerns about cervical cancer.