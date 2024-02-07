Juhi Parmar Sings Ram Ayenge Wearing A Ramayan-Themed Saree Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Advertisement

Juhi Parmar, well-known for her work in daily soaps like Kumkum, recently took to her social media handle to lend her voice to the devotional song Ram Ayenge. The actress sang the song ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony and added a layer of ethnicity by donning a Ramayan-inspired saree. For the unversed, the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony will take place in Ayodhya on January 22.

A file photo of Juhi Parmar | Image: Instagram

Juhi Parmar sings Ram Ayenge

Taking to her Instagram handle, Juhi Parmar dropped a video in which she was seen singing Ram Ayenge with a bright smile on her face. Sharing the clip, she captioned, "The countdown has begun as all of us Indians are eagerly waiting for the inauguration of #RamMandir. All conversations at our house and with everyone these days have been about Ram Mandir and how excited we all are to welcome Ram ji and visit the temple soon! And with it a song that is addictive and on our lips these days….."

Juhi further penned, "P.S. I’m happy to be wearing my mom’s saree which has such a beautiful depiction of the Indian mythology." In the caption itself, Juhi Parmar revealed that she wore her mother's saree which depicted the story of Ramayan. Soon after she made the post, her fans took to the comments to praise her singing the melodious song.

Who all will be attending the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony?

Several A-listers will be attending the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Jackie Shroff, and others will be in attendance at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It has been reported that around 700 VIP guests will attend the event and honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the ceremony.