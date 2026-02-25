Karan Kundrra Gets Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's Face Tattooed On His Chest - Love Or Publicity Gimmick? Internet Divided

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are going strong in their relationship. The couple started dating after their stint on Bigg Boss 15 and always manages to give major couple goals. Having said that, Karan, to prove his love for Tejasswi, has tattooed her face on his chest. The video of the same is going viral on the internet.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: X)

Karan Kundrra's big gesture for Tejasswi Prakash

During a recent Ramadan celebration, Karan spoke to Buzzzooka Spotlight, where he revealed for the first time that he has inked Tejasswi's face on his chest. He shared that it was a surprise for his girlfriend. “Tomorrow her first OTT series is releasing, and because the name is Psycho Saiyaan, I became Psycho Saiyaan. This was a surprise for Teju. She hadn’t seen it, but by the time I reach home, the video will reach her first," he said.

However, it is unclear whether the tattoo is permanent or temporary or just a publicity gimmick to promote Tejasswi's upcoming web series Psycho Saiyaan.

Advertisement

Fans react to Karan Kundrra's big gesture for girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash

Soon after the video was posted, the couple's fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Best person (heart emoji)." Another on X wrote, "I am emo(tional) right now Jiju @kkundrra you have my heart. @itsmetejasswi You gonna shine shine and only gonna shine baby."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

A third user wrote, "May God bless our tejran." "Unmatchable gesture," a user wrote. However, many believe it is just to promote Tejasswi's show.

Advertisement

Tejasswi and Karan met during their stint on Bigg Boss 15. They started off as friends and soon feelings developed, and they started dating. Recently, during a chat with Elvish Yadav, Karan shared that they are planning to get married this year.

All about Tejasswi Prakash's new show Psycho Saiyaan