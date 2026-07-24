Karan Kundrra 'Slapped Me Hard And Abused Me', Claims Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum Co-star Saanvie Tallwar

Saanvie Tallwar has been part of Indian television for 14 years now, featuring in hit shows, including Chandra Nandini and O Gujariya. She has also been part of Akshay Kumar's film Gabbar Is Back. Recently, she opened up about her years in the entertainment industry and recalled the incident with Karan Kundrra on the set of Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. The actress detailed the incident and revealed that following the incident, Kundrra's then-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar used to visit the sets.

Saanvie Tallwar accuses Karan Kundrra of harassment and assault

In an interview with The GlamWorld Talks, Saanvie alleged that Kundrra kissed her before the director's cue, prompting her to slap the actor. This did not go down well with the actor, and later he slapped her hard and abused her family.

"There was a scene, but the director hadn’t clapped action; even before that, he kissed me, and I slapped him. He didn’t react at that time, but then he came back after some time and slapped me hard. There is a difference between the intensity of a girl’s and a man’s slap. I fell on the floor, and then he abused me and my family," she recalled.

She claimed that nobody supported her back then. Later, Ekta Kapoor apologised to her on Kundrra's behalf and managed to make things easy for her. She further mentioned informing Anusha about the incident on set. Upon learning about the incident, Anusha started monitoring Kundrra on the set. However, the director and Kundrra made sure she was having a hard time on Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum set.

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In past, Saanvie has also opened up about the incident, but to date Kundrra hasn't responded to the same.

Kundrra has been dating Tejasswi Prakash since their stint on Bigg Boss 15. Rumours are rife that the couple is set to tie the knot this year. However, we will have to wait for the confirmation.