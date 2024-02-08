Advertisement

Adnan Khan, who rose to fame with his roles in Ishq Subhan Allah and Katha Ankahee, is now set to play Emperor Ashok in the mythological drama Pracchand Ashok. He recently weighed in on the discussion of television being called out for its regressive content. The actor stated he doesn’t agree with the sentiment.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Adnan opened up about his opinion on the television content. The actor stated while everyone is entitled to their opinion, he doesn’t agree with the claims of television propagating regressiveness through their shows.

He said, “First of all, everyone is entitled to have an opinion, but I don’t think that is the case. Otherwise, we would have not had any audience. So I don’t at all agree with it). Television focuses on one thing and that’s love. And love is everywhere. We definitely can explore a bit darker space in OTT, but our audience likes things in lighter space. So, I don’t at all agree that TV content is regressive.”

Adnan added that according to him, the television industry has come a long way and is evolving with time. He shared, “I feel the industry and actor’s performances are growing. Television always experiments as it keeps trying new things. I think more than evolution it’s a learning phase. I won’t say there is an evolution happening in the TV industry because that means drastic change. But our industry is fantastic the way it is.”

Prachi Desai on evolving content landscape

Previously, Prachi Desai had slammed television for going downhill with the quality of their content. Reflecting on the influence of television shows on women's perspectives, the actress shared her thoughts on the evolving content landscape.

While acknowledging the regressive nature of certain TV content, she emphasised the positive impact of shows that provided valuable life lessons and shaped the outlook of many women.

