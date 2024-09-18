Published 21:09 IST, September 18th 2024
Kundali Bhagya Actress Sana Sayyad Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Imaad Shamsi
Former Kundali Bhagya actress Sana Sayyad and her husband, Imaad Shamsi, are expecting their first child in autumn this year after three years of marriage.
Sana Sayyad with husband Immad. | Image: Sana Sayyad/Instagram
