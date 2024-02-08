English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Mahadev Star Puja Banerjee Calls Showbiz 'Patriarchal': OTT Has Given Space to Women-centric Content

Puja Banerjee talks about the patriarchal industry and says OTT is the only platform that gives scope to women-centric content.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Puja Banerjee
Puja Banerjee | Image:Instagram/pujabanerjee
Puja Banerjee, renowned for her roles in the Bengali OTT space is all set to grace the screens as Miss Elina, a cabaret dancer, in Addatimes' upcoming period drama, Cabaret. Directed by Utsav Mukherjee, the series also features Satyam Bhattacharya, Shantilal Mukherjee, and an ensemble cast.

Pooja talks about the scope of OTT space

Having commenced her journey in the Bengali OTT landscape with leading roles in Hoichoi's Paap, Puja reflects on the industry's transformation. She recently told OTT Play, “Both Paap and Cabaret are women-centric shows. Our industry is indeed patriarchal. The OTT and television give us the scope to make women-centric content. There have been a lot of changes, and change is constant. A lot more web shows are being churned out these days, and there is competition.”

More about Cabret

The trailer description of the show read, “The time of the seventies... when the whole city is burning with violence, anarchy, political fire! Two people dreamed of freedom and survival when all around was darkness of hatred. Their dreams, wishes and aspirations were strangled by the brutal power but they still fought, faced all the odds… Cabaret. The story of a cabaret queen becoming a night owl.”

Puja in the same interview talked about the reasons for accepting this series while citing its glamour, retro aesthetics, and the compelling journey of the central character. She said, “Most importantly, it has given me a scope to act. I don’t get many offers where I get the scope to perform as an actor. This show offers me that.”

Puja is not limiting her talent to the digital space alone as she anticipates the release of a film with veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee next.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

