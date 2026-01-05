This Is Us: Mahhi Vij Shares A Selfie With Jay Bhanushali A Day After Announcing Divorce

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij confirmed their separation after months of speculation on January 4. Via an Instagram statement, the actors announced that they are no longer together but will continue to co-parent their three children. Hours after the news, Mahhi took to her Instagram stories to share cryptic notes.



A file photo of Mahhi and Jay with their children | Image: Instagram

Social media users speculated that her cryptic notes were targeted towards her estranged husband. However, in their previous announcement, both Mahhi and Jay had specified that there ‘are no villains’ in their story and that their separation is amicable. On January 5, the actress reacted to the rumours about her relationship with Jay and took to her Instagram account to share a selfie with him.



A screengrab of Mahhi Vij's post | Image: Instagram

In the photo, though it remains unknown when it was clicked, Mahhi and Jay could be seen posing happily at shutterbugs with face masks covering their faces. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Yeah this is us. For likes n comments, media can stoop to any level. My stories are not for Jay... Stop making it dirty just like your journalism.”



A screengrab of cryptic posts by Mahhi | Image: Instagram

In a follow-up post, she continued to critise media for the coverage of news and claimed that her cryptic post gave the publications and social media pages a distraction from otherwise posting obscene content online. She followed this by sharing videos and photo frpm her gym routine.



Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali maintain silence on the reason behind their divorce

On January 4, the couple took to their Instagram stories to share an official note that read, “Today we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's backs. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children - Tara, Khushi, Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.” The note also read, "Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another and remain friends as we always have been with mutual respect. We ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward.”



Official statement by Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij | Image: Instagram

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali reportedly tied the knot in November 2011. They adopted their children, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019.



