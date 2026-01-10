Mahhi Vij Talks About ₹5 Crore Alimony Rumours, Coparenting In First Vlog After Announcing Divorce With Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali confirmed their divorce via an official statement on January 4, 2026, after being married for 14 years. The couple, who are parents to three children, have been battling rumours and speculations about their split. In her first vlog post, the confirmation of the news, Mahhi addressed all the questions and gave a befitting reply to trolls.

Mahhi Vij addresses speculation around her divorce

On January 9, Mahhi Vij took to her YouTube channel to share her first vlog following the announcement of her split. Titled, ‘Please stop it, don’t spread fake news', the actress addressed everything from alimony rumours to parenting their three children, all in the vlog. Addressing rumours about ₹5 crore alimony, she said, "Don't act with half-knowledge. I'm reading things like 'Mahhi took 5 crore in alimony.' People are pulling out old videos just for likes and comments. It's so sad".

Also talking about co-parenting, the Mahhi shared that her kids are not left uncared for. She also mentioned that both she and Jay will continue their parenting duties with due diligence. She also shared that the couple has set a great example for her children. Mahhi mentioned, "I feel my kids will feel proud of both Jay and me-that it's okay, Mum and Dad decided they didn't want to continue, but they did it respectfully". She concluded by saying, “No one likes to go through a divorce. There's no drama here. People are saying it's become a joke in this industry. No, it hasn't become a joke in our industry. Divorces are happening outside, too. They're happening everywhere. At least we handled it in a nicer way.”



Official statement by Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij | Image: Instagram

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali reportedly tied the knot in November 2011. They adopted their children, Rajveer and Khushi, in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019.