Manisha Rani, whose most recent gig have been her weekly appearances at a dance reality television show, has been hospitalised. The reason behind her hospitalisation has been an injury she sustained on the sets of the very same show. The actress is currently recovering.

As per an update from Telly Chakkar, Manisha Rani is currently in the hospital. The update comes supplemented with pictures of the actress taking rest on a hospital bed. The update also reflects that the injury sustained - undisclosed as of now - could very well have been the result of exhaustion considering the actress has been rehearsing for between twelve to fifteen hours a day.

The photos were accompanied by a caption which read, "I know your everyday struggle. You're giving your best for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, but your physical strength is so weak, but we know you are gonna shine soon because I have seen your hard work while rehearsal foe 12-15 hrs. My strong girl @manisharani002. Get well soon."

Will Manisha Rani be returning to the dance show?



It appears that Manisha Rani will not be able to keep up with her weekly appearances on the dance reality television show, at least for the foreseeable future. Incidentally, if Manisha ends up having to walk out of the show due to her injury, she will not be the first to do so this season. The current season of the reality television show in question, has also seen contestant Awez Darbar, walk out due to the leg injury he sustained.

Separately, prior to the dance reality television show, Manisha featured in the OTT version of a popular lock-up reality television show which saw her complete the second season as the second runner-up. She has featured in several music videos besides stints in other shows.