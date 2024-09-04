sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |

Published 00:01 IST, September 5th 2024

Manu Bhaker Recreates Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic 'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan' Dialogue On KBC

Viral Video: The promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 reveals the Olympic Medalist's hidden talent, where Manu Bhaker recreates Amitabh Bachchan's iconic dialogue.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manu Bhaker on KBC 16
Manu Bhaker on KBC 16 | Image: Republic world
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:19 IST, September 4th 2024