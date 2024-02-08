Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:26 IST
Meet Surbhi Chandna's Husband-to-be Karan Sharma, Entrepreneur Set To Marry Naagin Actress
All you need to about actress Surbhi Chandna's longtime boyfriend and entrepreneur Karan Sharma, who she is set to marry after 13 years of dating.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In a heartwarming announcement, popular television actor Surbhi Chandna revealed that she is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Karan Sharma. The couple who have been together for 13 years made the exciting revelation on January 15 through an Instagram post.
How did Surbhi Chandna make her marriage announcement?
Surbhi best known for her roles in hit shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, and Sanjivani, shared two adorable photos to celebrate the milestone. What made the announcement charming was that her beloved pet dog was the messenger. In the post, Surbhi wrote, "Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years Our Forever Begins Now #Estd2010 (sic)."
Who is Karan Sharma?
According to his LinkedIn profile, Karan is an entrepreneur by profession and owns multiple brands including WOOEMB, AMAASH FILMS, Ryan Industries, Karan Woollen and Hard Rock Entertainment. His Instagram says that he is the founder of Heaven's Abode Foundation which is based out of Mumbai.
Advertisement
More about Karan and Surbhi dating life
The couple had kept their relationship private initially but had been gradually sharing glimpses of their love story on social media. From cosy holiday pictures to Karan joining Surbhi's TV friends' gatherings, their social media presence hinted at their close bond. Now, after 13 years of dating, they are ready to take the next step and embark on the journey of marriage.
Advertisement
While the duo hasn't disclosed the wedding date yet, the announcement has already taken the internet by storm.
Surbhi’s career graph
Surbhi’s journey in the television industry, from a small role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to her breakthrough performance in Ishqbaaaz and subsequent roles, has earned her a loyal fan base. She was last seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. For the unversed, she also made a cameo in the 2014 film Bobby Jasoos. Chandna also starred in several music videos including Bepanah Pyaar, Bepanah Ishq and Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.
Advertisement
Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.