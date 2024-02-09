Advertisement

Actor Mona Singh recently revisited her iconic stint as Jassi in the popular acclaimed TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Singh shared how the show not only shot her into the limelight but also brought her a whopping paycheck that left her dumbfounded.

Mona Singh talks about Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Recalling her journey during a candid interaction with Entertainment Live, Singh described her audition process, which spanned over two years, before landing the role that later defined her career. Interestingly, she was not hired by the production house, but by Sony TV directly, who were deeply impressed by her audition tape.

There was a time soon after the show went on-air when a shocking revelation came when Singh was informed about her salary package by the channel. She expressed her disbelief upon learning that she would be earning Rs 1.5 lakhs per month, a staggering sum for her at the time. Overwhelmed with emotions, she rushed to an STD booth to share the news with her equally astounded parents.

Mona quoted, “For me, it was a shocker because they had not hired me on a per-day basis, they were keeping me on a package basis. They offered me Rs 1.5 lakhs a month. I was like, ‘Kya!' I called my parents and I was crying inconsolably. I was like, ‘Mumma, guess what? Merko Rs 1.5 lakh mil rahe hain (I am getting Rs 1.5 lakh) She couldn’t believe it, she was like, ‘Chotuuuu, itna kamayegi.’”

Advertisement

Mona soon received another appraisal

However, the surprises didn't end there. Just a month later, Singh received another jaw-dropping appraisal from the channel head, Sunil Lulla. Expecting the worst, she was pleasantly surprised when Lulla conveyed that they felt she deserved more and subsequently increased her salary by an additional Rs 2 lakhs, bringing her total monthly earnings to Rs 3.5 lakhs.