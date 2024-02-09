English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Mona Singh's Salary For Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin Made Her Cry - Here's Why

Mona Singh reveals she broke down after being offered a massive hike within a month's raise of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin going on air.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin
Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Mona Singh recently revisited her iconic stint as Jassi in the popular acclaimed TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Singh shared how the show not only shot her into the limelight but also brought her a whopping paycheck that left her dumbfounded.

Mona Singh talks about Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Recalling her journey during a candid interaction with Entertainment Live, Singh described her audition process, which spanned over two years, before landing the role that later defined her career. Interestingly, she was not hired by the production house, but by Sony TV directly, who were deeply impressed by her audition tape.

 

There was a time soon after the show went on-air when a shocking revelation came when Singh was informed about her salary package by the channel. She expressed her disbelief upon learning that she would be earning Rs 1.5 lakhs per month, a staggering sum for her at the time. Overwhelmed with emotions, she rushed to an STD booth to share the news with her equally astounded parents.

Mona quoted, “For me, it was a shocker because they had not hired me on a per-day basis, they were keeping me on a package basis. They offered me Rs 1.5 lakhs a month. I was like, ‘Kya!' I called my parents and I was crying inconsolably. I was like, ‘Mumma, guess what? Merko Rs 1.5 lakh mil rahe hain (I am getting Rs 1.5 lakh) She couldn’t believe it, she was like, ‘Chotuuuu, itna kamayegi.’

Advertisement

 

Mona soon received another appraisal

However, the surprises didn't end there. Just a month later, Singh received another jaw-dropping appraisal from the channel head, Sunil Lulla. Expecting the worst, she was pleasantly surprised when Lulla conveyed that they felt she deserved more and subsequently increased her salary by an additional Rs 2 lakhs, bringing her total monthly earnings to Rs 3.5 lakhs.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

22 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

26 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

32 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

33 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

35 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

41 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info17 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile26 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement