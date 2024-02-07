English
January 27th, 2024

Mouni Roy Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures With Husband Suraj Nambiar On Second Anniversary

MounI Roy took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar on the occassion of their second wedding anniversary.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy | Image:Mouni Roy/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mouni Roy is celebrating her second marriage anniversary with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2022. To commemorate the occasion, the actress shared a series of photos with her better half. 

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's unseen photos are all about love 

On January 27, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram to share a series of photos with Surja Nambiar on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary. The actress shared the photo with a cheeky caption in which she expressed her love for her husband. In the series of pictures, the Brahmastra star shared photos from her Goan wedding as well. 

She shared the post with the caption, “2 years married, 730 days of countless memories, & 63,072,000 seconds of me talking and you pretending to listen 😋😌 Happy anniversary baby ♥️ Wuvv you! X”. In the carousel post, the actress also posted candid pictures of herself from her wedding day. In one of the photos, she could be seen flaunting her mehendi from the festival of Karwachauth. 

All about Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s love story 

Mouni Roy tied the know with Suraj Nambiar in the presence of close friends and family only. The couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship before their wedding. They got married in a South-Indian ceremony in which the bride and groom wore traditional South Indian wedding outfit. While Mouni opted for a simple white saree with golden emblessihments, the groom stunned in a beige-coloured kurta paired with lungi. 

The couple dated for five years before tying the knot. The rumours of their romance started in 2019 but nothing was confirmed by either party. Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman. It is reported that the couple first met in Dubai from where they kickstarted their love story. 

January 27th, 2024

