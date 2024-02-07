Advertisement

Ahead of Valentine’s week, actor Pratik Sehajpal has opened up on his relationship status, sharing that he is single and will stay the same way for now, adding that he has always been very "toxic" in relationships.

Pratik Sehajpal clears his relationship status

Pratik, who is currently seen in the show Jab Mila Tu shared, “I am single and will stay the same way for now. Mai apne pyaar ki 'Talab' on screen poori kar leta hoon (I fulfil my craving for love on screen).”

The actor, who was a part of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 said, “I have always been a very toxic guy in relationships. In my past, relationships seemed like a repetitive cycle of breakups and makeups.”

“Recently, during one breakup, I noticed a change. Though I didn't feel sad, there was an inner voice urging me to shed a tear. So, for the first time, I applied glycerine, cried in front of her, and then ended things,” added the Naagin 6 actor.

What’s next for Pratik Sehajpal?

Jab Mila Tu revolves around an unconventional journey of love and friendship of four crazy individuals, Mohsin Khan as Maddy, Eisha Singh as Aneri, Pratik Sehajpal as Jigar and Alisha Chopra as Mint in key roles.

Set against the scenic and lively backdrop of Goa, 'Jab Mila Tu' is about Maddy, a maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, a passionate chef, who are forced to come under one roof owing to an unforeseen situation.

What follows is a series of confusion, peppered by moments of laughter. Aneri cleverly uses social media to spin fake love stories, while Maddy, not one to be outdone, hires an actor to entangle her in a fabricated romance.

(with inputs from IANS)