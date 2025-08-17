Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Welcome Baby Girl, Couple Shares First Photos: Sufi Finally Has His Rumi

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh made a joint post announcing the birth of their newborn baby. The couple are already parents to a 4-year-old boy, Sufi. They have embraced parenthood for the second time, 13 years after their marriage.

Announcing the news of the arrival of their daughter, Nakuul and Jankee wrote in the caption, "She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete." The couple also mentioned that they welcomed their daughter on August 15. Concluding the caption, they mentioned, “Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame also shared adorable photos of the newborn in the lap of his son, Sufi. He also shared a candid selfie with his wife, Jankee. In another click, the actor could be seen looking over his daughter resting in her cot.



Fans and followers of Nakuul and Jankee took to the comment section of their post to share good wishes and congratulatory messages for the couple as they take on the role of new parents. Gauahar Khan, Dhami Drashti, Harshdeep Kaur, Guatam Rode, Sorav Jain, and others from the acting fraternity sent good wishes.



The boy is ready for additional responsibility: Nakuul Mehta's adorable pregnancy announcement