Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Welcome Baby Girl, Couple Shares First Photos: Sufi Finally Has His Rumi

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh made a joint post announcing the birth of their newborn baby. The couple are already parents to a 4-year-old boy, Sufi. They have embraced parenthood for the second time, 13 years after their marriage.
Announcing the news of the arrival of their daughter, Nakuul and Jankee wrote in the caption, "She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete." The couple also mentioned that they welcomed their daughter on August 15. Concluding the caption, they mentioned, “Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame also shared adorable photos of the newborn in the lap of his son, Sufi. He also shared a candid selfie with his wife, Jankee. In another click, the actor could be seen looking over his daughter resting in her cot.
Fans and followers of Nakuul and Jankee took to the comment section of their post to share good wishes and congratulatory messages for the couple as they take on the role of new parents. Gauahar Khan, Dhami Drashti, Harshdeep Kaur, Guatam Rode, Sorav Jain, and others from the acting fraternity sent good wishes.
On June 1, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee made a joint post on Instagram sharing the news of their pregnancy. They shared the news by posting glimpses from the maternity shoot. In the carousel post, Jankee was seen dressed in an olive green sleeveless dress. Nakuul, on the other hand, donned a beige shirt and brown pants. Their 4-year-old son Sufi was seen in a checked co-ord set and flashed a big smile as he posed for the shutterbugs. Sharing the post, the couple wrote in the caption, “The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, 𝓪𝓰𝓪𝓲𝓷.” Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh began dating as teenagers. As per reports, they were together for nine years before tying the knot in January 2012.
