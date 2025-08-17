The Summer I Turned Pretty: Not Conrad Or Jeremiah, The Internet Joins 'Team Anti Belly' At Season 3 Midpoint

The Summer I Turned Pretty: As the show reaches its midpoint with the latest episode 6 of season 3, one thing is for sure - love triangles never go out of style. However, there seems to be a twist in the reception of the 'who will she choose' story. The fandom, which was earlier divided between who Belly Conkling (played by Lola Tung) should end up with among the Fisher brothers - Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), is now debating if the protagonist is worthy of making the coveted choice. For those not in the know, Jenny Han's young adult romance is based on the premise that Belly is desperately enamoured by the brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, who are the sons of her mother's late best friend Susannah. As per the books, the protagonist does choose one brother at the end, but that will only be revealed on September 17 when the finale airs. Ahead of this, the internet, which was earlier debating the merits of each brother, has now found a common ground- ‘team anti belly’.



What is ‘team anti-Belly’, and why are netizens suddenly shifting sides

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been mind-boggling, to say the least. Even the staunchest supporters of Jeremiah have reacted negatively to the developments in the latest episodes. Those still in favour of the younger Fisher brother argue that he has grown up to become responsible and is trying hard to prove his worth to his father and make the most of the summer vacation. They also recall the times when Jeremiah showed up for Belly when she was the most vulnerable and reeling from the heartache presented to her by Conrad. When pitted against his older brother, the character also wins brownie points for being a good communicator.



Conrad has emerged as the star character of the season. Netizens seem to have forgotten his vices and mask it as him reeling with the loss of his mother. His sympathisers have fallen for the yearning act as his character, hopelessly in love with Belly, has to see her preparing to marry his younger brother. ‘What have I done’, ‘I should not be doing this’ and the likes make up most of Conrad's dialogue this season, making the viewer empathise with the fact that he is mature enough to understand the consequences of his actions and guilty for his ‘impure’ thoughts (given the situation), yet helpless as he is deeply and genuinely in love with his brother's fiance. This season, Conrad has also come around to be responsible, in control of his actions and modest.

While a section of social media users are busy penning the pros and cons of the brothers, others have decided to school Belly. Netizens believe that her character needs to be single to understand what is best for her instead of shuttling between the brothers. They are also averse to the fact that she chose to get married at a young age, by throwing away her chance to go to Paris for Jeremiah. Some netizens also argue that Belly might cause friction between the brothers, while others claim that the boys are mature enough to be mindful of their decisions. Team ‘anti-Belly' has also pointed out that the character has made most of the big events about herself. They also pointed out that Belly has not been a good friend to Taylor and is of no assistance to her when she is facing major financial challenges. Advocates of Jeremiah and Conrad have also termed Belly as a ‘selfish’ person after the first few episodes of the third season.



