Ankita Lokhande has been in the news after her stint in a reality-based show. Adding to it is a recent video of the actress with her co-contestant Navid Sole from an after-party that has gone viral on the internet raising eyebrows. The video had them dancing and he was seen planting a kiss on the actress' cheeks. Now, Navid has responded to the viral video and said that it was only for "fun".

What sparked the rumours?

Before getting to Navid's clarification note, first, let's look at the viral video in question. The video is from Ankita and Vicky Jain's after party where Navid and Ankita created a reel in which they both are dancing closely to the song Tum Kya Mile and towards the end, he gives a peck on her cheeks. Soon after the video went viral, a section on social media slammed the Manikarnika actress and questioned her actions if she would have been okay with her husband doing the same with someone else.

Navid Sole issues clarification over viral video with Ankita Lokhande

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Navid penned a long note clarifying his actions. He started his note by writing, "Hello Everyone….I hope this message finds you in good spirits I wanted to chat about the recent dance video that’s been making the rounds from Ankita and Vicky’s after party. It seems there’s a bit of a buzz, and I thought it’s only fair to share my perspective on the matter.”

Sharing his perspective, Navid added that he noticed some raised eyebrows regarding Ankita’s dance with him and assured him "it was all in good fun and nothing more". He and Ankita share a "fantastic friendship" and she has been one of his best friends in the house.

He signed off his note by writing, "Before the rumour mill starts spinning, let’s take a step back and appreciate the positive energy of the event. Sometimes, a dance is just a dance, and in this case, it was about celebrating good times and enjoying the moment.”