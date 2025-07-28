Kiss Cam At Coldplay Concert Features Footballer Lionel Messi With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo (He Didn't Hide, Though) | Watch

Celeb galore at Coldplay's concert continues despite the recent scandal involving the Astronomer CEO. At the band's Miami concert on July 27, the Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi, took the stands along with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. Photos and videos of the couple from the Hard Rock Stadium went viral online. However, what caught the attention of social media users was the reaction of the couple to being caught on the kiss cam during the concert.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo caught on the kiss cam at Coldplay concert

Still reeling from the Byron-Cobot scandal at Coldplay's Boston concert, the internet got a chance to poke fun at the former Astronomer employees yet again. On July 27, Messi, along with his wife and their three sons, took time off from professional commitments to attend the band's concert. The Jumbotron, popularly referred to as the kiss cam (especially in the past few days), caught a glimpse of the couple at the show.



Upon being spotted, Messi and his wife simply waved at the camera and greeted fans present in the stadium. The moment has now gone viral on social media with an official account called ‘Coldplay Access’ sharing a video of the same with the caption, “Jumbotron with Lionel Messi! (He didn't hide, though)”. Social media users also had their fun with the celebrities by making jokes about the ironic moment.



A Messi fan quipped, “GOAT caught cheating with a human”, referring to the footballer as Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Another social media user sharply commented, “Notice how they weren’t having an affair”. Some even shared a photo of the Astronmer CEO from the Coldplay concert alongside Messi's picture and stressed the difference between the two. A netizen noted, "I have a deja vu. But with a different ending".

