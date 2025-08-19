Parents-To-Be Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Host Baby Shower, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy And More Attend | Photos

Actress and host Gauahar Khan is expecting her second child with her husband Zaid Darbar. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year in April in a cute post, and on Tuesday, the couple hosted their baby shower. In attendance were their family members and Gauahar's friends from the TV industry.

Zaid's brother and sister Awez and Anam Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Awez attended Gauahar's baby shower. Awez and Nagma are also said to be participating in Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan. While Awez posed with his sister Anam, Nagma was snapped by her family and friends at the venue. A picture saw Gauahar posing with Hussain Kuwajerwala. Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Awasthy also attended the event with their twins Radhya and Raditya.

Celebs at Gauahar Khan's baby shower | Image: Varinder Chawla

Gauahar looked stunning in a beautiful golden gown. The actress left her hair open, put on bold red lipstick and minimal makeup, which included a pretty pink tint. For the accessories, the actress opted for gold jewellery, an intricately designed necklace and a bangle. The pregnancy glow complemented her perfectly. Zaid opted for simple white pants paired with a loose shirt featuring a black and red design. While their videos were widely shared by paparazzi pages, Gauahar, on her social media, shared a few inside videos where the couple could be seen cutting a two-tier cake featuring floral designs.

