Parth Samthaan Shoots His 'Most Difficult Scene' Amid Reports Of Him Replacing Shivaji Satam As ACP Pradyuman In CID

On April 6, Sony Entertainment Television announced that Shivaji Satam's journey as ACP Pradyuman on CID has ended. In a seemingly remembrance post, the channel hinted that the character will breathe his last in a bomb blast track on the show. Amid this, some reports claim that Parth Samthaan will replace Satam, who has played the role of ACP for 26 years, as the new character on the show. While there is no confirmation for the same yet, the actor's latest post is generating buzz.

Parth Samthaan shares photos from set amid CID cast changes

On April 6, Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram stories to share a photo from the set of his latest project. While it is unknown what he is shooting for, the actor posted a photo from Manali, detailing how he is coping with the low temperatures. Sharing a video from the snow-capped region, the Kasauti Zindagi Kayy fame, wrote, “The most difficult scene I shot till date”.



A screengrab of Parth's post | Image: Instagram

He added, “-5 degrees, feet had gone all numb, fire smoke going directly in my eye, only one layer shirt, no sweater.” He then asked his fans to guess what beverage he was drinking to keep himself warm. While the actor did not specify what project he was shooting for, from the setting, it seems unlikely that it was CID. While the makers of the show have shared no information on the cast change, fans of Parth have taken to the comment section of his latest posts to extend their congratulations. If true, CID will mark Parth's return to the small screen after a 5-year break. The actor is best known for his role as Anurag Basu in Kasauti Zindagi Kayy and Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian.

Sony TV confirms death of ACP Pradyuman

Much to fans' despair, Sony TV ended speculations of ACP Pradyuman's death on CID. The makers shared a photo of Shivaji Satam as the ACP and mentioned ‘End of an era. #RIPACP’. They shared the post with the caption, “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten."