Virat Kohli Fans Are '2 Kaudi Ke Jokers': Rahul Vaidya Refuses To Bow Down To Bullying After Stoking Avneet Kaur Controversy

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 participant Rahul Vaidya recently surprised netizens when he took a sly dig at Virat Kohli over liking Avneet Kaur's photos on her Instagram fan page. Later, he revealed that Virat had banned him on Instagram. In his video posts, Rahul made a reference to Virat's clarification over liking Avneet's photos. Many found the Indian cricket star's post after the Instagram like controversy a cover-up.

Rahul said, "So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that too is an Instagram glitch, Virat Kohli didn't block me. Instagram k algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko ki, ‘Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hoon’. Hain na (Instagram's algorithm told Virat Kohli, ‘I'll block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf’) Right?" He signed off with a salute.

Rahul Vaidya took on Virat Kohli fans after facing cyber bullying | Image: Instagram

The Indian Idol participant also called out Virat's PR for targeting him online. Later, he revealed that he is facing backlash from Viart's fans. He called them jokers and asked to abuse him and not his wife and daughter.

“Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!," Rahul posted, adding, "And now you are abusing me that's fine but you are abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke (worthless) jokers."

Many on social media were quick to notice that Rahul Vaidya is using the controversy surrounding Virat to his advantage.

In another instance, Avneet was snapped in Mumbai during an outing where the paparazzi questioned her about Virat liking her sultry photos.