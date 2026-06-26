Pregnant Karishma Tanna, Husband Varun Bangera Steal A Date Night | Photos

Actress Karishma Tanna and her real estate businessman husband Varun Bangera are set to embrace parenthood. In April this year, they announced their first pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post. Karishma has been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media, and on Friday night, the couple was spotted in Mumbai as they took some time out to enjoy a date night.

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Karishma and Varun married in 2022 | Image: Varinder Chawla

Karishma wore a black maxi dress for the outing. Her growing baby bump and the mom-to-be glow were evident while she ventured out with her husband. They interacted with the paparazzi and shared some light-hearted moments with them while also getting clicked. Varun complemented his wife in a formal white shirt and black trousers and loafers. They held hands and smiled for the pictures.

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Throwback to Karishma-Varun's pregnancy announcement

Karishma and Varun took to their social media accounts on April 6 to announce their pregnancy news and share their happiness with their fans. Sharing a post featuring multiple pregnancy photoshoot pictures of Karishma along with Varun, the couple, in a joint post, mentioned that their baby is due in August this year. The caption of the post read, "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift - August 2026" The pictures shared by Karishma and Varun saw the parents-to-be in candid and emotional moments.

Karishma and Varun are expecting their child in August | Image: Instagram

Karishma and Varun love story dates back to 2021. The couple got engaged in a small ceremony the same year and finally tied the knot on 5 February 2022. On the professional front, Karishma, who ventured into the entertainment industry two decades ago, has been a part of shows from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. Her other popular works include Sanju, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Grand Masti, Scoop and Call Me Bae.