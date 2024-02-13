Advertisement

Ranveer Singh shared an ad for his sexual awareness brand with adult star Johnny Sins on his social media handles. Soon after the video was released, internet lost its calm and reacted to the video. Amongst them, TV actress Rashami Desai expressed her resentment to the ad and shared her reaction on her social media handle.

Rashami Desai reacts to Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins' ad

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins' sexual awareness ad featured a parody version of the typical saas bahu Hindi shows. Rashami Desai did not feel great after watching Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins make fun of daily soaps and shared her resentment on her Instagram handle.

Rashami wrote, "I’ve started my work from a regional film industry. And then started working in television industry. People call it a small screen. Where normal people watch news, cricket, all the Bollywood films also and much more. After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it’s a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television (sic)."

Rashami Desai further added, "Coz we always made feel smaller and treated like one. Actors really wanna work on big screen too, this is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I’m sorry, TV show pe sab nahi dikhate (People don’t show it). This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is really check for all the TV industry coz I feel it’s a slap. May be I’m over reacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt coz I have a respectful journey in TV industry. Hope you’ll will understand the emotion (sic)."

What did the ad feature?

The commercial starred Ranveer Singh as a Jethji who steps in when his brother's wife leaves the house. Johnny Sins played his brother, and the internet referred to it as the 'biggest crossover'. The advertisement was created by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team. It was directed by Ayappa KM.