Roadies XX Finale: Prince Narula Abuses Elvish Yadav, Calls Him 'Online Badmash' And Threatens Him, 'Systumm' Explodes With Memes

Roadies XX is now headed towards its finale. In the coming week, the winner of the 20th season of the show is expected to be crowned. Elvish Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Gautam Gulati's gangs will face off against each other and one contestant will emerge as the winner. In the latest episode, however, Jimmy and Yogesh Sharma from Rhea's gang were eliminated. Rohit was voted out, but Rhea double crossed her gang members and bet on Rohit over the other two.

Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar is the 1st finalist of Roadies XX | Image: Instagram

Another big twist happened when Gullu aka Kushal Tanawar double crossed his gang leader Gautam and switched to Elvish's side. It is to be noted that Gullu started his journey in Elvish's gang, was eliminated mid-season, was picked by Gautam in a fresh round of bidding and won the Ticket To Finale task, marking a dream comeback. However, right before the finale Gullu snubbed Gautam and went to Elvish's gang, which disappointed Gautam, but he remained calm.

Now, the next week will see the crowning of the latest season of Roadies. Both Prince and Elvish have been trading barbs since the start of the show. In one of the earlier episodes, they even came face-to-face and threatened to hit each other on the show and outside. Tensions rose as a similar thing happened again in the finale.

Roadies XX gang leaders with host Rannvijay Singha | Image: Instagram

Prince and Elvish threatened each other. Things got serious and even host Rannvijay Singha had to intervene to calm things down between them. Prince went a step further and said that he would beat up Elvish. he also called him an "online badmash".