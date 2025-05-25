com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 25th 2025, 00:02 IST

Roadies XX: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar From Gautam Gulati's Gang Becomes 1st Finalist, Defeats Rohit Of Rhea Chakraborty's Gang By 1 Second In Ticket To Finale Task

Roadies Double Cross has reached its final leg with the shoot reaching Munnar. In the Ticket To Finale task, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar defeated Rohit Singh by a narrow margin.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar From Gautam Gulati's Gang has become the 1st finalist of Roadies Double Cross
Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar From Gautam Gulati's Gang has become the 1st finalist of Roadies Double Cross | Image: Instagram

Roadies XX saw its Ticket To Finale task in the recently telecast episode on May 24. Gang leaders Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia and Elvish Yadav were each given an opportunity to select one member from their gang to participate in the task, which would confirm their berth in the grand finale of the 20th season of the reality show.

Before the task, Gautam picked Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar from his team. He picked Gullu over RD and Priya. Prince picked Hartaaj over Mannu and Gunjan, Neha chose Manmeet over Rishabh, Elvish chose Yogesh Rawat over Kilingpi and Rhea picked her favourite Rohit over Yogesh Sharma and Jimmy. The actual Ticket To Finale task was going to be played between four contestants. Gullu, Yogesh, Manmeet and Rohit double-crossed Hartaaj and eliminated him and Prince's gang from participating.

Also read: Gang Leader Gautam Reveals Winner Of Roadies Double Cross, And It Is...

Rohit, Yogesh, Manmeet and Gullu participated in the Ticket To Finale task in Roadies XX | Image: Instagram

The task began with the four Roadies climbing a rope and reaching a steel platform high above the ground. Yogesh and Gullu were the first ones to reach, while Rohit also caught up with them. It was Manmeet who struggled with rope climbing and could not do it. Neha got furious with Manmeet's performance as her entry in the finale was directly related to Manmeet completing the task.  

Meanwhile, Rohit, Gullu and Yogesh reached the second part of the task, which was related to using one's skills to solve a mathematical equation. The Roadies would then ride the bike to the finishing line. Rohit, Yogesh and Gullu could move to the third part and Manmeet was eliminated. As host Rannvijay read out the result of the Ticket To Finale task, Yogesh came in third. Gullu defeated Rohit by one second, leaving him and his gang leader, Rhea, heartbroken.

Also read: Watch: New Dayaben Replaces Disha Vakani IN TMKOC, But...

Neha got furious after the task and gave Manmeet an earful for his poor performance. She also apologised to Rishabh for picking the wrong contestant among them to represent her in the Ticket To Finale task.

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 25th 2025, 00:02 IST