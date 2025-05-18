Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 18th 2025, 20:41 IST

After Bobby Deol, Brother Abhay Deol Flaunts His DJing Skills, Netizens Gush Over 'The Other Side Of Deols'

Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol have enthralled their fans by flaunting their skills as DJs. Most recently, the Aisha actor could be seen turning a DJ for a club in Gurugram.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol take up DJ skills
Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol take up DJ skills | Image: X

Abhay Deol recently flaunted his DJing skills at a club in Gurugram, NCR. The Aisha actor enthralled the audience with his special musical skills, and videos of the same are now viral online on social media. Earlier, his cousin Bobby Deol had also tried his hand at DJing.

Abhay Deol turns DJ at Gurugram club 

On May 16, Abhay Deol enthralled fans at a club in Gurugram. While the actor has not posted any photos and videos from the night yet, glimpses from the night are now doing the rounds on social media. In the clips, the actor could be seen in a casual t-shirt.

Also Read: Rashmika Shares Big Update After 'Release The Girlfriend' Trends On X

Fans of the actor have been resharing the video on their social media. The venue where the actor performed has also shared the video of his stint. Some fans of the actor recalled the DJing skills of his brother Bobby Deol and explained that the whole family has several talents other than acting. This is not the first time Abhay Deol has taken up DJ roles. In July 2024, the actor had brought the house down in a Kolkata. He shared a video from the gig on his Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “The place ain’t lit till the people ain’t dancing. Kolkata, you are definitely lit." He added in the caption, “Some snippets from the night, listen with headphones on if you wanna get a glimpse of my set.”

Abhay Deol and Bobby Deol have DJing skills in common 

The Deol brothers' talent extends more than just their acting. In 2016, Bobby Deol flaunted his skills as a DJ. During that time, the Barsaat actor visited a nightclub in New Delhi. The actor took control of the DJ console, where he played several songs from his film Gupt, on repeat.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Uncomfortable As Crowd Surrounds Her For Photos 

Bobby Deol's viral photo | Image: Bobby Deol FC/Instagram

Also Read: Sonu Kakkar Reacts After Celebrating With Siblings Weeks After Fallout 

Talking about how he took up the DJ gig, Bobby Deol told The Huffington Post, “I practically got conned. Some dude approached me to show up at a club and advertised it as if I was going to be the DJ for the night. He told me about this but assured me that I don't really have to play.” In the same conversation, he admitted that DJing is an ‘intricate’ job and he does not know anything about it. He continued, “So I showed up thinking I’ll hang around and leave, but I know it backfired. People made a lot of fun of. Now, a friend of mine sings, ‘DJ wale Bobby mera gaana baja do,’ to me all the time.” The name got caught on quickly, and the actor was referred to as ‘DJ Bobby’ for a long time.

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 18th 2025, 20:41 IST