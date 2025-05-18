After Bobby Deol, Brother Abhay Deol Flaunts His DJing Skills, Netizens Gush Over 'The Other Side Of Deols'

Abhay Deol recently flaunted his DJing skills at a club in Gurugram, NCR. The Aisha actor enthralled the audience with his special musical skills, and videos of the same are now viral online on social media. Earlier, his cousin Bobby Deol had also tried his hand at DJing.

Abhay Deol turns DJ at Gurugram club

On May 16, Abhay Deol enthralled fans at a club in Gurugram. While the actor has not posted any photos and videos from the night yet, glimpses from the night are now doing the rounds on social media. In the clips, the actor could be seen in a casual t-shirt.



Fans of the actor have been resharing the video on their social media. The venue where the actor performed has also shared the video of his stint. Some fans of the actor recalled the DJing skills of his brother Bobby Deol and explained that the whole family has several talents other than acting. This is not the first time Abhay Deol has taken up DJ roles. In July 2024, the actor had brought the house down in a Kolkata. He shared a video from the gig on his Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “The place ain’t lit till the people ain’t dancing. Kolkata, you are definitely lit." He added in the caption, “Some snippets from the night, listen with headphones on if you wanna get a glimpse of my set.”

Abhay Deol and Bobby Deol have DJing skills in common

The Deol brothers' talent extends more than just their acting. In 2016, Bobby Deol flaunted his skills as a DJ. During that time, the Barsaat actor visited a nightclub in New Delhi. The actor took control of the DJ console, where he played several songs from his film Gupt, on repeat.



Bobby Deol's viral photo | Image: Bobby Deol FC/Instagram

