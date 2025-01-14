Rupali Ganguly Admits Opting For TV After 'Failing' In Films, Says She Stepped Back From Bollywood Due To Casting Couch

Rupali Ganguly has been in the headlines for quite some time. The TV actress became a household name after starring in TV show Anupamaa. Recently in an interaction, she opened up about her decision to step away from films.

Rupali Ganguly on why she decided to stay away from films

In a report of Pinkvilla, Rupali said, “"I didn’t do well in films, and that was a choice I made because predominantly casting couch existed in the industry at that point of time. Maybe some people didn’t come across it, but people like me did, and I decided not to make that choice. So, you are considered a failure because you come from a film family”.

File photo of Rupali Ganguly | Source: IMDb

Rupali expressed her gratitude for being part of the popular TV show, "Thanks to Anupamaa, I feel very proud. The show gave me the stature that I always dreamt of. It has been a life-changing experience”. For those unversed, Rupali is the daughter of Anil Ganguly, a late director and screenwriter, and her brother Vijay Ganguly is a choreographer.

When Rupali Ganguly gave credit to Anupamaa for giving her the stature

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Rupali revealed the struggles he faced at the beginning of her career. Shei went on to note that she has not regrets of not starring in films. She said, “At that time, I did feel small but today I feel very proud. I feel very proud.

Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa | Source: IMDb