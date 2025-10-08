Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love: Saaraa Khan Gets Married To Krish Pathak In Court Ceremony 14 Years After Divorce From Ali Merchant

Bigg Boss 4 fame Saaraa Khan married actor Krish Pathak through a court ceremony. The couple confirmed the news of their nuptials in an Instagram post. The actors have been rumoured to be dating for the last year. They shared official photos and a heartfelt caption about the marriage news on their respective social media accounts.

The caption read, "Sealed Together Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love... The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak, the vows await this DECEMBER – Two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing, as this union is for all. #KriSa #saraforkrish #BrandedwithLove #madeinindialove."



Also Read: Controversial Film That Skipped Release In India Finds Streaming Partner

The first image showed the couple signing their marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Saaraa's hands, adorned with bridal mehendi and bangles, held a pen alongside Krish's, sealing their legal union. The second picture captured an intimate moment with Saaraa and Krish sharing a smile and a gentle embrace. Saaraa wore a navy blue traditional outfit, while Krish was dressed in a cream sherwani.

In the third photo, the pair were seen laughing together as Saaraa kissed Krish on the cheek, both wearing floral garlands, with the backdrop that read 'Krish, Saaraa'. The final image was a close-up selfie of the newlyweds making a heart symbol with their hands, reflecting the joy of their milestone moment.



Also Read: UK PM Starmer Meets Rani Mukerji, Signs Deal With YRF During Mumbai Trip