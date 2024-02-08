Advertisement

Mohammad Nazim, who gained the spotlight as Ahem in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has made his big screen comeback after the 2017 Punjabi film Big Daddy with his new Punjabi film Munda Rockstar. The film, which released today, January 12, is helmed by Satyajeet Puri.

Mohammad Nazim spills the beans about his character

The actor is set to star alongside Yuvraj Hans and Aditi Aarya as Yuvi in his new film titled Munda Rockstar. Announcing the film, the actor revealed the reasons why it took a long time for his comeback. Offering an insight into his character, the actor told IANS that he plays the role of a Punjabi rockstar, personifying the identity of a pop star. Opening up about his preparation, he added that he grew his hair long and picked up some rapping skills from artists like Honey Singh and Badshah.

“My continuous learning involves listening to emerging talents from reality shows like MTV Hustle, to accumulate insights from the new generation of rappers. I also pierced both ears to achieve a rapper-style look,” he concluded.

Mohammad Nazim on returning to films after 7 years

Speaking to IANS, he said that he was looking for a film with a good script and he was unable to find one until now. “I had planned to do films, but the lockdown happened. I wanted to do a film with a good script, as it’s a very important aspect of any project. I was not able to find a script I was looking for so it took a little time,” he added.

About his entry into Punjabi cinema rather than Bollywood, the actor said, “I was born and raised in Punjab. Punjabi is my language, and I've always desired to work in Punjabi films. And now as the Punjabi film industry has also started gaining significant prominence in the country, it's a great time and opportunity for me to be a part of it. Also, I think we must equally support all the regional cinemas the same way we support Bollywood.”

