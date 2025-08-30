Salman Khan Controversies That Bigg Boss 19's Pranit More Used For Comedy: Aishwarya Rai Relationship, Blackbuck Hunting, Hit-And-Run Case, Vivek Oberoi Fight And More

Bigg Boss 19: Comedian Pranit More was a surprise addition to the reality show this year. He was in the news earlier this year after he alleged that "fans" of Veer Pahariya of Sky Force fame heckled him at his show. Veer also apologised to Pranit on social media but claimed the men who harassed him were not his "fans". Pranit is known to make jokes about Bollywood celebs and he has taken jibes at Salman Khan and his past controversies in several of his shows.

Now, on Bigg Boss 19, he has come face-to-face with Salman, who on the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode pulled him up for speaking "lies" about him in his shows for the laughs. In a promo shared by the makers, Pranit looked embarrassed as Salman revealed that he knows about the “below the belt” jokes on him. A similar thing happened with Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover who also spoke about the Bollywood star in an unflattering way in interviews and was confronted by the latter on Bigg Boss last season. This time its Pranit's turn.

Pranit digs up skeletons in Salman's closet

Salman Khan is no stranger to controversy. From his public fights with Bollywood colleagues, most infamous with Vivek Oberoi, to his run-ins with the police, Salman has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons for a major part of his career. Pranit often used Salman's controversies for laughter in his shows.

He referred to Salman's hit-and-run case of 2002. The Wanted star was arrested for running over five homeless people on Mumbai street with his speeding vehicle, leaving one dead and four injured. In 2015, Salman was acquitted of all charges due to lack of evidence.

In another instance, Pranit joked about Salman's alleged involvement in the poaching of protected animals chinkara and blackbucks in a village in Rajasthan in 1998 during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain.