Updated January 26th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal Share Mushy Photos From Their 8th Wedding Anniversary In Greece

Taking to Instagram, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal shared a joint post sharing how they celebrated their love and togetherness in Greece.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani with husband Mohit Sehgal. | Image:Sanaya Irani/Instagram
TV couple Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on January 25, in Santorini, Greece. Now, they have shared some mushy pictures from their vacation, marking the occasion with a glass of champion and beautiful scenery.  The couple fell in love on the sets of their hit teen show Miley Jab Hum Tum. They announced their relationship in November 2010 and tied the knot on January 25, 2016, in Goa.

Inside Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani's 8th wedding anniversary celebration

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint post sharing how they celebrated their love and togetherness. In the images, Sanaya looks pretty in a red short dress, with her hair styled in soft curls. Mohit, on the other hand, is wearing a white tee and blue denims. The couple is enjoying a wine against the beautiful backdrop of the country, and are posing candidly for the camera, laughing their heart out.

Sharing the photos, they captioned it as, "Happy (infinity symbol) to us", followed by a red heart emoticon.

Mohit also shared some happy pictures with his better half, as they enjoyed their brunch. He captioned the first photo with "Brunch date with my Number 8," followed by an adorable photo in which they are cutting a cake with their pet cat.

Fans wish Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani

Soon after they shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Happy Anniversary Monaya wish you both all the happiness you deserve..." Another wrote, "Wishing you a very happy wedding anniversary". Sanaya's BFF and actress Dhami Drashti dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanaya was recently seen in the web series Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene, while Mohit was last featured in Naagin 5.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 21:15 IST

