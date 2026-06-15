Sanchita Ugale's Brother Alleges Murky 'Power Games' Scared The Actress, Likens Her Suicide With Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, was found dead at her residence in Mumbai's Nalasopara area in an alleged case of suicide. She was 22. In a conversation with reporters, her brother, Akash Satish Ugale, confirmed that the tragedy took place on June 14, on the death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput.



In a conversation with IANS, Sanchita Ugale's brother stressed that both his sister and Sushant were facing immense pressure from the industry, which led them to allegedly take a drastic step. He also noted that his sister passed away on the same day as the Bollywood actor.

In a poignant revelation, Akash spoke about an Instagram account that had his sister's photo as the display picture and uploaded a reel about June 14 being the date of Sushant Singh's passing.



He then mentioned ‘power games’ in the industry and mounting pressure being the reason behind his sister's suicide. He said, "He (SSR) committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood, this industry, put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that’s what I’m saying."



Also Read: Sanchita Ugale, Chhaava And Kumkum Bhagya Actress, Commits Suicide At 22

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He also mentioned that his sister was ‘scared’. He added, “Yeh industry bahot dara deti hai dhamki deti hai. Jaisi ki Sushant Singh Rajput ko kiya. Usko kha liya andar se khokla kar diya. Isme bade bade logon ka haath rehta hai. Ultimately, power game chalta hai. Humaare jaisi middle class families jo ladki yaa ladke upar jaate hain unko daba diya jaata hai.”



Akash further demanded that the country's top leadership intervene, and he also demanded justice for his sister. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.



Also Read: What Did Sanchita Ugale Post Hours Before Committing Suicide?