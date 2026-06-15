Sanchita Ugale, Chhaava And Kumkum Bhagya Actress, Commits Suicide At 22

Sanchita Ugale, a TV actress, committed suicide at her residence in the Nalasopara area. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Achole Police Station. According to Police officials, the incident is believed to have taken place between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM on Sunday, June 14.

According to the preliminary investigation, Sancita was living with her parents and sister and at the time of the incident, she was reportedly alone at home. The Police stated that she hanged herself with a saree inside her house.

When the family members returned to their home, they discovered her hanging and informed the authorities.

"The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said.

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The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15. The police are investigating the case, and no suicide note has been recovered yet. The police are currently examining all aspects of the case and trying to establish the circumstances that led to this incident.

What did Sanchita Ugale post on Instagram hours before her suicide?

Hours before her suicide, Sanchita dropped a reel on her Instagram handle lip-synching to the Student of the Year song Radha. She captioned the video as "Mai naachu tu nachaaaaa".

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Soon after the news broke, her fans flooded the comment section in shock. A user wrote, "Look at her..she can't commit suicide..she's is looking so happy..." Another wrote, "I miss you di 😢gone to soon the heart is to heavy know I cannot believe still."

Who was Sanchita Ugale?