Sanchita Ugale's Father Blames 'Industry People' For Pressurising His Daughter, Says 'She Was Very Upset At Home'

Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in Kumkum Bhagya and Chhaava, was found dead at her residence in the Nalasopara area, Mumbai, on June 14. The actress, who was just 22 years old, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling. While her family is still grieving, the actress' father, Manchindra Ugale, blamed the industry for his daughter's death.

Sanchita's father claimed that she looked good but was "very upset" and "suffocating from inside". He claimed that the actress was under pressure from people in the industry. "I want justice, my daughter committed suicide under pressure. People from the industry were putting pressure on her. She was very upset at home. She looked good but was feeling very suffocated inside. My daughter has committed suicide under the pressure of people from the industry. There was no shortage of money, there was no shortage of work, so what was the pressure on her? She didn't tell us anything, but it seemed as if there was some pressure," Sanchita's father said.

He further demanded justice for his daughter. "I have been demanding from the police, the administration and the Chief Minister that I want justice," he said.

Sanchita's aunt also added that the actress committed suicide due to the pressure from people in the industry.

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Sanchita Ugale's brother alleges murky 'power games' scared the actress

Sanchita's brother, Akash Satish Ugale, confirmed that the tragedy took place on June 14, on the death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. In a conversation with IANS, Sanchita Ugale's brother stressed that both his sister and Sushant were facing immense pressure from the industry, which led them to allegedly take a drastic step. He also noted that his sister passed away on the same day as the Bollywood actor.

He also mentioned that his sister was ‘scared’. He added, “Yeh industry bahot dara deti hai dhamki deti hai. Jaisi ki Sushant Singh Rajput ko kiya. Usko kha liya andar se khokla kar diya. Isme bade bade logon ka haath rehta hai. Ultimately, power game chalta hai. Humaare jaisi middle class families jo ladki yaa ladke upar jaate hain unko daba diya jaata hai.”

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