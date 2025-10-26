Satish Shah Dies: Sarabhais' 'Eldest Son' Sumeet Raghavan Breaks Down In Emotional Video Remembering Reel Dad, Says 'Love You and Miss You Indu, Narad Muni'

Satish Shah Death: On October 25, the veteran actor left for the heavenly abode, leaving a big void in the industry. Satish Shah breathed his last at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. Following his demise, his co-star from the popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sumeet Raghvan, took to his Instagram account to share a video remembering his reel father.

‘Sahil' Sumeet Raghvan remembers Satish Shah

On October 25, Sumeet Raghvan took to her Instagram account to share an emotional video in which he could be seen breaking down in tears, remembering Satish Shah. Recalling the show and the time they spent together, Sumeet, who played the role of the ‘elder son,’ said, "In 2004, we started a show and stopped it after 70 episodes. Because it didn't work then. Today, 21 years later, that show has become the heartbeat of people’s hearts. The show is called Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. People have begun to identify with the characters of the show. They say, ‘I’m the Sahil of my house,’ 'this is the Rosesh of our house' and ‘my wife behaves just like Monisha’. But no one ever said, ‘This is the Indravadan of our home,’ because there was only one — Satish Kaka.”

He also spoke about the impact Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has had on the audience. He continued, “Today, he left us. As the show continues to grow, so does our bond. Whenever we met, we didn’t talk as Sumeet, Rupali or Rajesh. Then we are Sahil, Monisha, Rosesh, Dad, and Mom. That's how we talk with each other. Today, the head of the Sarabhai family, our most senior member, has left us. Kaafi dino se woh joojh rahe the (He had been struggling for some days). Finally, life can be very cruel.”



Assuming the role of the character he played on the show, Sumeet added, “To all the fans of the show who have been sending their condolences, as the eldest son, I accept them. And to dad, I just want to say, ‘So long, dad. Safe travels, Dad. See you on the other side.” He shared the video with the caption, "Love you Satish kaka..Love you dad...We all love you and miss you, Indu..narad muniiiii (face holding back tears emojis)..#sarabhaivssarabhai #indravadansarabhai." For the unversed, in the show, Sumeet’s character always referred to Shah's character as ‘naradmundi’ owing to his penchant for creating conflict.

Rajesh Kumar pens a heartbreaking note on Satish Shah's demise

Not just Sumeet, Shah's other co-star from the show, Rajesh Kumar, who played the role of ‘Rosesh’, also penned a heartbreaking note for him. Describing him as a father figure, the actor wrote, This is the worst hour for me. I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more. All I can say is that it feels like I have lost my father." He added, “A man full of life and humour. Challenging everything. Made his name and left his mark as an actor. This is a big, big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai's family). Let's pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers." While fondly addressing the actor as "Kaka", Rajesh Kumar wrote, “RIP Kaka,” in the caption.



