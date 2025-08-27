Shamita Shetty Says Relationship With Raqesh Bapat Is An 'Erased Chapter' Of Her Life, Calls Closeness In Bigg Boss 'Very Natural'

Bigg Boss OTT 1 and Bigg Boss 15 participants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat got close while doing the two reality shows back-to-back. There emotional connection was evident and both inside the Bigg Boss house and once they got outside, their romance rumours continued to make headlines. Fans even shipped them as "ShaRa".

Even while, Shamita and Raqesh confirmed breaking up a couple of years back, the former has now given clarity on the status of their relationship. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shamita was asked about almost finding love inside the Bigg Boss house. In response, the actress revealed that she has "mentally erased that chapter" from her life.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat broke up in 2022 | Image: X

“Please understand, when you’re locked up inside a house for so long, I think it is only natural for you to form such relationships. Because you look for support… in your weak moments, you look for that closeness, which is very natural,” she said.

“However, it wouldn’t have happened in the outer world because we are both completely different people. It is a chapter that is erased in my life,” Shamita added.

She also talked about being an independent woman and how she guards her personal space with care. “I think that’s natural. Over time, you kinda get used to your ways and you kinda know what works for you and what doesn’t… You don’t wanna compromise it,” Shamita said.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat did Bigg boss together in 2021-22 | Image: X

On July 2022, Shamita confirmed her breakup with Raqesh on social media, writing, “I think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh Bapat and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love n support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. A Love and gratitude to you all."

Later, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the ex-couple talked about how and why they decided to make their breakup public. Shamita said, “We announced it on social media because we wanted people to know because they were sending us pro love messages. We wanted to focus on ourselves more than 'ShaRa'.”