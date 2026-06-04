Shilpa Shinde Responds To Calls For Her Arrest Post Confession Of Fake Sexual Harassment Claims Against Producer

Shilpa Shinde, who rose to fame with the hit show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is in the news for all the wrong reasons. A few days ago, a clip went viral on the internet from her recent interview in which she confessed that the sexual harassment allegations she had levelled against the producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 were false. Soon after, the internet spiralled with many criticising the actress. A men's NGO also demanded action against the actress.

Now, after receiving heavy criticism, Shilpa Shinde has addressed all in a video and defended her decision to speak about the matter publicly. She further asserted that the negative comments against her don't bother her at all.

Shilpa Shinde addresses criticism

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video in which she can be heard speaking in Hindi and has been loosely translated into English. The actress said, "I usually read comments because I know what my fans write to me. If you watch Bharti and Harsh's podcast, you'll see the comments there too. After this PR campaign and the comments that are coming in, I want to tell those people that you reap what you sow."

"Without understanding the situation, people are writing all kinds of things. I knew this was going to happen because the world never appreciates anything good. People like you who are commenting today think I didn't need to say this. I could have said it ten years ago when I was doing the show. But I chose to say it now," she continued.

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I am not standing in front of you to justify myself. I am standing in front of my own conscience because that lie was a lie. Nobody asked me to say it. I could never live with that lie. I had to say it someday. You don't know what happened to me at that time. May God never let any of you or your family go through such a situation. I know what that phase was like. I didn't do it for money. I had already left the show. I had already accepted the blame that was put on me. After 'Bigg Boss', I met a man who told me that his father had died by suicide because he was accused of something he had never done. He told me that watching my journey inspired him to keep living," she added.

"That was a very big thing for me because I know the battle I fought during that time. The person on whom I put the blame knows what happened. I am sorry. The word 'sorry' is very small, but he also knows the situation I was in. At that time, I felt I had no other option. I was in a state where I was contemplating suicide. People laughed at me and abused me. But when you know you haven't done anything wrong, you don't fear anything. Nobody supported me then, so I don't expect anyone's support now. I am ready to face all of this. Don't care what people think. Producers who abuse artists continue to work for 10-15 years, but artists like us are expected to stay silent," Shilpa said.

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Towards the end, the actress said, "We fight for the truth. That's what I did today. I spoke the truth. "Let people keep barking, but I have one request. If you spend your time helping someone who genuinely needs it, it will do you more good. I am not going to do anything wrong. Focus on your own life and your own well-being. I don't expect support from anyone anymore."

She captioned the video as, "Passing judgment on a single line without watching the entire podcast is a poor approach by paid PR. Thanks to my well-wishers for understanding me."

Men's NGO demands action against Shilpa Shinde

Following Shilpa's remarks, Delhi-based NGO NCMIndia Council for Men Affairs posted on X, tagging Mumbai Police to initiate action against the actress. It reshared the clip and wrote, "Dear @MumbaiPolice please arrest Shilpa Shinde for lodging a false sexual harassment case against her producer."

The organisation later shared another post seeking Mumbai Police's response, Hey @MumbaiPolice, you did not respond. Wednesday is your weekly off, or do we need to pay some fee to receive a reply from you?”