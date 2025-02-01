Shilpa Shirodkar On Lack Of Public Support From Brother-in-law Mahesh Babu And Namrata During Bigg Boss 18: My Family Is...

Shilpa Shirodkar garnered attention for her bond with other participants in the reality show Bigg Boss 18 and was loved by many. Recently, she opened up about her relation and bond with sister Namrata and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu. She also said indirectly how there was lack of support from the couple.

Shilpa Shirodkar about Mahesh Babu and Namrata: Very reserved people

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa Shirodkar said, “I went into the house for who I am, and not as Namrata’s sister, or Mahesh’s sister-in-law. Of course, he is a superstar and popular, but that doesn’t mean he has to be part of my career, right?. Mahesh and Namrata are very reserved people, and the world is quick to label them arrogant. Mahesh is reserved, but a very nice person. He is very very cool. Of course, he is very reserved, but he is always there. If you need anything, he will be there for you."

File photo of Namrata, Mahesh Babu and Shilpa Shirodkar | Source: Instagram

Shilpa further said, “She coordinated a lot of things. Just like how I am close with Sitara and can say anything that Namrata can’t, she became that aunty to my daughter Anushka, when I was inside the house (Bigg Boss 18). My family is extremely proud of me, especially for stating that long in the house, and they are the happiest”. For the unversed, Shilpa Shirodkar is the daughter of Vanita and Nitin Shirodkar. Her elder sister Namrata Shirodkar is also an actress known for her role in the film Vastav.

All about Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar made her acting debut in the 1989 film Bhrashtachar, which featured Rekha, National Award winner Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher. She acted in films until 2000, then returned to the small screen after a 13-year break with the show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan.