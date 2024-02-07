Advertisement

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi headline the show Barsaatein. The show premiered on July 10, 2023, and will go off air after six months. January 25 marked the last day of the show’s shooting. To commemorate the occassion, Shivangi took to her Instagram to share pictures from the set.

Shivangi Joshi thanks Kushal Tandon for being an ‘incredible partner’

On January 25, Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the last day of the Barsaatein shoot. She shared the photo with her co-star from the show Kushal Tandon against the backdrop of the poster of the serial. Sharing the picture, the actress reminisced about the good times she spent on the show and called Kushal Tandon an ‘incredible partner’.

Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, “Today we conclude this beautiful journey, our last shoot day for Barsaatein, a show that will always remain close to our heart…♥️ We are grateful for every cast and crew member who came together to make the magic happen and most importantly all of you, bas yunhi aapke pyaar ki barsaatein hamesha barkaraar rahe…🫶🏻 Thankyou @therealkushaltandon for being an incredible partner in this journey. And lastly, the lady with unparalleled vision and grit and determination. Thank you for everything”

When Kushal opened up on returning to TV with Barsaatein

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is a romance drama that explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh Lamba (played by Kushal) and Aradhna Sahni (played by Shivangi Joshi). Set in the milieu of a newsroom, this intriguing narrative sees the passionate duo lock horns as they find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

On what made him say yes to the show, Kushal said: "Staying away from the silver screen wasn't deliberate, I was looking out for something good and impactful. Meanwhile, I was part of two web series, one movie for an OTT platform and was working on my own restaurant project as well. He continued: "Whilst I was occupied with all these engagements the pandemic happened, and I got injured too which put me on bed rest for six months. Sometime later Ekta ma'am approached me and said she has a show specifically for me. She further added that this show is tailored and is best suited for me. The reason I chose this show is because it is a beautiful love story, and it’s with Sony TV, which is a homecoming for me, as my last show that I shot with them was Beyhadh."

(With inputs from IANS)