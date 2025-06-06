Shivangi Joshi Turns Ring-Bearer At Her Sister's Engagement, Dances Her Heart Out To Gallan Goodiyaan | Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi attended her sister Sheetal's engagement in Dehradun. While she is gearing up for the premiere of her much-awaited show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai opposite Harshad Chopda, Shivangi took time out from work to participate in the family event.

A video from the ceremony has surfaced on social media in which Shivangi is seen performing solo at her sister's engagement. Dressed in a pastel lehenga, Shivangi set the stage on fire as she grooved to the beats of the hit Bollywood song Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do. As the music built up to the crescendo, she also performed the hook step.

In another clip, Shivangi was seen handing over the ring to her sister Sheetal as the latter's fiancé was seen on his knee putting a ring on his to-be's finger. The actress also shared snippets from the ceremony on her Instagram handle, eliciting congratulatory messages from her fans.

On the work front, Shivangi and Harshad starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hai new season is all set for its grand premiere on June 16. A promo was also shared by the makers, promising the excitement that fans are expecting from it and the magical duo of Harshad and Shivangi.