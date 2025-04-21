Months After Divorce, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shubhangi Atre's Ex-husband Piyush Poorey Dies

Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, has reportedly breathed his last on Saturday (April 19). While the exact cause of his death remains unknown, reports claim that he had been battling a severe illness for some time. Shubhangi, best known for playing Angoori Tiwari on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has not yet made an official comment on social media.

Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey tied the knot in 2003. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress filed for a divorce after 22 years. The couple officially parted ways on February 5 this year. Shubhangi has been private about her life and has very rarely spoken about her divorce. The couple are parents to their daughter, Ashi, born a year after their marriage.



A file photo of Shubhangi Atre with her ex-husband Piyush Poorey | Image: Instagram

Sources close to the actress told a national publication that she was not on talking terms with Piyush Poorey. The insider in the know also shared that she has commenced work on her show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.



He is a good husband, the best boyfriend and a fabulous human being: When Shubhangi Atre spoke highly about her husband