Sourabh Raaj Jain, best known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, has been making the news off late. The reason behind the same is a poetic tribute he has penned and voiced, dedicated to Lord Ram. This comes shortly ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22.

Sourabh Raaj Jain pays a soulful tribute to Lord Ram



Sourabh Raaj Jain recently took to his Instagram handle to share an elaborately crafted reel carrying a verse of lyrics penned by the actor himself which he has also voiced. Complete with imagery befitting the lyrics, Jain's artistic act of devotion has grabbed the attention of the internet with him being appreciated for his originality.

The lyrics penned by Saurabh go, "Surya sa tej Chandra si chaya, Sabke hridye mein jo hai samaya, Charon dishao dharti gagan mein, Brahmand ke har kan kan mein, Ram Ram Ram..." The caption to Saurabh's reel simply reads, 'Jai Siya Ram'.

Several well-known faces are set to grace the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony



The historical inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22. Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be presiding over the ceremony himself in lieu of which he has undertaken an elaborate eleven day ritual. Among the many dignitaries who will be witness to the cornerstone day, there are several names from the world of film and television.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Rajinikanth and the original cast from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana - Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lehri - are a few prominent names who have been bestowed with the honour of being present on the historic day. The latest addition to this list is actor and director Rishabh Shetty, on Kantara fame.