Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Make A Grand Entry To Dhol Beats At Their Haldi Ceremony

Ahead of the wedding ceremony, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's haldi ritual took place in Jaipur on March 2.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna's haldi
Surbhi Chandna's haldi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna is set to tie the knot with her longtime partner Karan R Sharma today, March 2. Ahead of the wedding ceremony, the couple’s haldi ritual took place in Jaipur. In a video that surfaced online, they were seen entering the venue dancing on dhol beats. 

Surbhi Chandna’s Haldi ceremony

For the haldi ceremony, Surbhi dressed up in a purple lehenga. Her ensemble featured a halter-neck blouse and a matching skirt. A set of chooda covered with cloth was also seen on the bride’s wrist, which she wore just hours before during the chooda ceremony. The groom, on the other hand, wore a kurta pajama set. 

 

After a colourful mehendi in the afternoon, the soon-to-be weds hosted a sangeet night on March 1. Seemingly the event followed the theme of ‘sufi-night'. For the event, Surbhi was dressed in a black co-ord set paired with a matching sequin black shrug. Her fiance Karan also donned an all-black ensemble teamed with a sequin jacket. 

Advertisement

Inside Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's mehendi ceremony

Taking to Instagram Stories, one of Surbhi's Ishqbaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh, shared an inside glimpse of the mehendi ceremony. Later a paprazzo account shared the video showing the couple making a grand entry at the function. For the occasion, Surbhi wore a mehndi-coloured lehenga set incorporating bridal hues such as vibrant pink and navy blue. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery and added a traditional nose ring.

Advertisement

 

Karan, on the other hand, donned a green kurta-pajama paired with a matching embroidered jacket. In the video, Surbhi looked smitten as she and Karan walked hand-in-hand, while guests cheered for them in the background.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

21 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

21 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

21 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jamnagar Airport Goes International for Ambani Wedding

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Creating awareness among urban cooperative banks: Amit Shah

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi-Karan Make A Grand Entry To Dhol Beats At Their Haldi Ceremony

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Gautam Gambhir Urges JP Nadda To Relieve Him From Political Duties

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC live streaming: When and where to watch?

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo