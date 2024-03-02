Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna is set to tie the knot with her longtime partner Karan R Sharma today, March 2. Ahead of the wedding ceremony, the couple’s haldi ritual took place in Jaipur. In a video that surfaced online, they were seen entering the venue dancing on dhol beats.

Surbhi Chandna’s Haldi ceremony

For the haldi ceremony, Surbhi dressed up in a purple lehenga. Her ensemble featured a halter-neck blouse and a matching skirt. A set of chooda covered with cloth was also seen on the bride’s wrist, which she wore just hours before during the chooda ceremony. The groom, on the other hand, wore a kurta pajama set.

After a colourful mehendi in the afternoon, the soon-to-be weds hosted a sangeet night on March 1. Seemingly the event followed the theme of ‘sufi-night'. For the event, Surbhi was dressed in a black co-ord set paired with a matching sequin black shrug. Her fiance Karan also donned an all-black ensemble teamed with a sequin jacket.

Inside Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's mehendi ceremony

Taking to Instagram Stories, one of Surbhi's Ishqbaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh, shared an inside glimpse of the mehendi ceremony. Later a paprazzo account shared the video showing the couple making a grand entry at the function. For the occasion, Surbhi wore a mehndi-coloured lehenga set incorporating bridal hues such as vibrant pink and navy blue. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery and added a traditional nose ring.

Karan, on the other hand, donned a green kurta-pajama paired with a matching embroidered jacket. In the video, Surbhi looked smitten as she and Karan walked hand-in-hand, while guests cheered for them in the background.