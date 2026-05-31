Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Says 'Divorced' Rajasthan Royals Player Sent Her Flirty DMs, Claims She Blocked Him
Actress Nehal Vadoliya was asked on a podcast if a cricketer had ever slid into her DMs. Her answer instantly grabbed attention.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Actress Nehal Vadoliya, who was recently seen in a brief role in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had publicly accused Gujarati actor Karan Joshi of sending her inappropriate messages on Instagram. In a new confession, she alleged that a cricketer, who plays for the IPL team Rajasthan Royals, slid into her DMs. In a recent interview, Nehal claimed that the cricketer, whom she didn't name but revealed is divorced, messaged her and called her “hot”, “beautiful” and “pretty” on text messages. As the video went viral, netizens tried to decode the identity of the cricketer Nehal was talking about.
During an appearance on the Suno India Podcast, Nehal was asked if a cricketer had ever slid into her DMs. Her answer instantly grabbed attention. “Naam le loon?" she said with a laugh. “Itna known nahi hai, Rajasthan Royals ka hai. Divorce ho chuka hai," she added. When asked what kind of messages she received, Nehal alleged that the cricketer would often react to her social media stories and compliment her looks. The actress said she never wanted to take the conversation forward and eventually decided to cut off contact with the sportsperson. “Abi message main karungi to wo message karna shuru ho jayega. Mujhe baat hi nahi karni," she further said.
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Nehal also shared that she later blocked the cricketer on socials because she was not interested in speaking to him.
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Soon after clips from the podcast surfaced online, netizens started a guessing game about who the mystery player could be. One Insta user commented, “Shimron Hetmyer? Or, Tushar Deshpande?" Another wrote, “Chahal was in RR." A third user asked, “@yuzi_chahal bhai tu h kya." Earlier, she made headlines after publicly accusing Gujarati actor Karan Joshi of sending her "inappropriate" messages on Instagram. She had shared screenshots and videos that she claimed showed their conversation.
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